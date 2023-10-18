Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 22,601 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.17% of Gorman-Rupp worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.1 %

GRC opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $853.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.02 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

