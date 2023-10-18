Cooke & Bieler LP Has $33.84 Million Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $33,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 145.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 186.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.53%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

