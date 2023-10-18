Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 1,713,541 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at about $2,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 126.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 436,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BrightView by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 223,616 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BV opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.32.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.40 million. Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BrightView from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

