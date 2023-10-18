Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 168,640 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,640 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.47% of Onto Innovation worth $26,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

