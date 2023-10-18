Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 168,640 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,640 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.47% of Onto Innovation worth $26,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Price Performance
ONTO stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation
In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
