Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08. 54,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 721,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,067.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,067.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,111.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,480 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.