Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.51

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 1275930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.