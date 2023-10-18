Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Trading Down 3.8%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 1,003,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 759,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.36%.

Insider Transactions at Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 76,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

