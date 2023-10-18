Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.98

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 31301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Several research firms have commented on VTMX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 149.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1803 dividend. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

