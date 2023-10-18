Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,201.0 days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTMLF remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Corporate Travel Management has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

