Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,201.0 days.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTMLF remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Corporate Travel Management has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $14.65.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporate Travel Management
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.