Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 852,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,924. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

