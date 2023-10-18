CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 55,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.