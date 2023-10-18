Courier Capital LLC Acquires 4,245 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 356.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $608.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $577.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $561.29 and a 200-day moving average of $476.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

