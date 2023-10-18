Courier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,332 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

