Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 410.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 157.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.