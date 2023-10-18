Courier Capital LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 233,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 172,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

