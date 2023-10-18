Courier Capital LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

AbbVie stock opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $263.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

