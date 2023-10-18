Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

DUK opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

