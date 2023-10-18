Courier Capital LLC Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

