Courier Capital LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $274.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

