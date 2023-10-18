Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,809. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

