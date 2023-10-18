Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $398.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,494. The company has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.13 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

