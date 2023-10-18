Credit Agricole S A Acquires 2,673 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $498,486,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 66.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 766,800 shares of company stock valued at $45,599,306. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

