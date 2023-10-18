Credit Agricole S A Acquires 8,932 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ON were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,099,000 after buying an additional 2,223,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ONON shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

