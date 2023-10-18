Credit Agricole S A Buys 10,743 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 298.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 54.4% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,312,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.