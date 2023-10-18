Credit Agricole S A Buys 2,877 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

COP stock opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.