Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

