Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,139,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 211,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

