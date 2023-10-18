Credit Agricole S A Has $343,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 154.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Booking were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,978.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,098.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,848.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,750.48 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.