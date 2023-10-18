Credit Agricole S A Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 128,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

