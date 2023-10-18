Credit Agricole S A Has $535,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

