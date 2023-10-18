Credit Agricole S A Has $796,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3,707.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Eaton were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $211.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average is $197.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $134.81 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

