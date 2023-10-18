Credit Agricole S A Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in KLA were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $486.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.59 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.44.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

