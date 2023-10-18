Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4,837.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

HON opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.52 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average of $194.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

