Credit Agricole S A Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $308.25 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.96 and a 200 day moving average of $303.61. The firm has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $6,720,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

