Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,425 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $391.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

