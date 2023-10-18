Credit Agricole S A Takes $658,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,913 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Workday Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.63 and its 200-day moving average is $215.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

