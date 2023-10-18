Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Declares Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2991 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

