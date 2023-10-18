Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,500 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises about 2.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Crocs worth $61,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Crocs by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,639. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,652.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.