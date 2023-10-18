CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $187.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $190.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. HSBC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.70.

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.