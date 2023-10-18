Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) vs. Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Head to Head Contrast

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Enterprise Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enterprise Bancorp and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 22.36% 15.25% 1.00% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $179.38 million 1.83 $42.72 million $3.66 7.31 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Dacotah Banks

(Get Free Report)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. It operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.