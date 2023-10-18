Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 13,056 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $3,189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $2,714,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.93.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.96. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

