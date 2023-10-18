Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CHE opened at $520.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.60. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $438.44 and a 52 week high of $574.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

