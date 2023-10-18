Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,240.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $792.46 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,301.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,262.47.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

