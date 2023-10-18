Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Globe Life worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $214,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Globe Life by 74.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.9 %

GL stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

