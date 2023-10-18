Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,896 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $87,045,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $66,014,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 545,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $363,859.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.