Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 348.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $946.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $931.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $727.43 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

