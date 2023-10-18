Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MOH opened at $360.13 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

