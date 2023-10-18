Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $290.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.49 and its 200-day moving average is $298.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

