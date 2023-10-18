Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,508,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 204.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile



Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

