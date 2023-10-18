Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $327.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $270.37 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.